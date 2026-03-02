Kamloops News

Local artists to get spotlight during Kamloops Arts Council's 18th annual Art Exposed exhibition

Photo: Kamloops Arts Council The KAC's 18th annual Art Exposed exhibit will open on Friday, March 6.

Local artists of all shapes and sizes will get a chance to show off their works later this week as the Kamloops Arts Gallery opens its annual Art Exposed exhibit.

KAC's 18th annual Art Exposed exhibit will run from March 6 to March 14 at the Old Courthouse, located at 7 Seymour Street West.

The arts council said it can be challenging finding gallery space as a new or emerging artist, and the annual event aims to showcase artists from Kamloops and the surrounding area of all disciplines, ages and ability levels.

Artists will have their work appraised before a panel of experienced jurors. Artists can submit their work in three categories, including emerging artists, established artists and a youth category for artists between the ages of six and 14.

An official grand opening reception and gala for the exhibit will be held on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m., and will include live music and performances, catering and beverage services.