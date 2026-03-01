Kamloops News

TRU women sweep defending champs from Manitoba to book trip to nationals

WolfPack set for nationals

Photo: TRU WolfPack Members of the TRU WolfPack women's volleyball team rush onto the court at the Tournament Capital Centre on Saturday to celebrate a win that will send the team to its first national championship tournament.

The TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball team punched their ticket to the national championship tournament on Saturday night with a milestone win at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The ‘Pack beat the Manitoba Bisons 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-18) in the deciding third game of a quarterfinal series to advance to the Canada West Final Four next weekend in Edmonton.

The win also earns TRU a berth in the U Sports Women’s Volleyball Championship for the first time.

"I saw them play free tonight, I saw them enjoy the moment and I don't think the moment ever got too big for them," said WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm.

Sophomore Rida Erlalelitepe stood tall for TRU on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Turkey finished the night with 13 kills and seven aces — tying a Canada West record for the most in a three-set playoff game.

Fifth-year middle Faith Christensen tied another Canada West record with eight block assists in the three-set game.

The WolfPack will take on the host Alberta Pandas on Friday in Edmonton at 4 p.m. Kamloops time to open the Canada West Final Four.

The national championship tournament will run the following weekend, March 13 to March 15, in Langley.