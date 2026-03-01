TRU women sweep defending champs from Manitoba to book trip to nationals
WolfPack set for nationals
The TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball team punched their ticket to the national championship tournament on Saturday night with a milestone win at the Tournament Capital Centre.
The ‘Pack beat the Manitoba Bisons 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-18) in the deciding third game of a quarterfinal series to advance to the Canada West Final Four next weekend in Edmonton.
The win also earns TRU a berth in the U Sports Women’s Volleyball Championship for the first time.
"I saw them play free tonight, I saw them enjoy the moment and I don't think the moment ever got too big for them," said WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm.
Sophomore Rida Erlalelitepe stood tall for TRU on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Turkey finished the night with 13 kills and seven aces — tying a Canada West record for the most in a three-set playoff game.
Fifth-year middle Faith Christensen tied another Canada West record with eight block assists in the three-set game.
The WolfPack will take on the host Alberta Pandas on Friday in Edmonton at 4 p.m. Kamloops time to open the Canada West Final Four.
The national championship tournament will run the following weekend, March 13 to March 15, in Langley.
More Kamloops News
- Capitol cave culture cinemaNelson - 4:00 am
- WolfPack set for nationalsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Charity store needs supportSummerland - 4:00 am
- Walk draws hundredsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Kelowna car vandalizedKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,999
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate