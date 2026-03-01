284368
287578
Kamloops News  

TRU women sweep defending champs from Manitoba to book trip to nationals

WolfPack set for nationals

Tim Petruk - Mar 1, 2026 / 4:00 am | Story: 601329

The TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball team punched their ticket to the national championship tournament on Saturday night with a milestone win at the Tournament Capital Centre.

The ‘Pack beat the Manitoba Bisons 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-18) in the deciding third game of a quarterfinal series to advance to the Canada West Final Four next weekend in Edmonton.

The win also earns TRU a berth in the U Sports Women’s Volleyball Championship for the first time.

"I saw them play free tonight, I saw them enjoy the moment and I don't think the moment ever got too big for them," said WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm.

Sophomore Rida Erlalelitepe stood tall for TRU on Saturday. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter from Turkey finished the night with 13 kills and seven aces — tying a Canada West record for the most in a three-set playoff game.

Fifth-year middle Faith Christensen tied another Canada West record with eight block assists in the three-set game.

The WolfPack will take on the host Alberta Pandas on Friday in Edmonton at 4 p.m. Kamloops time to open the Canada West Final Four.

The national championship tournament will run the following weekend, March 13 to March 15, in Langley.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News

280897