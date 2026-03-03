Kamloops News

Amid local rise in domestic violence, Kamloops RCMP arm highest-risk victims with cameras

Cameras for victims at risk

Photo: Contributed Dashboard camera file photo.

Kamloops Mounties are giving some domestic-violence victims cameras to help protect them from high-risk repeat offenders.

According to a 2025 year-end report from Kamloops RCMP, the detachment initiated a new program last year providing dash cams and doorbell cameras to the highest risk intimate-partner violence complainants to better protect them from repeat offenders.

“Additionally, the VIR [violence in relationships] co-ordinator obtained a device which enhances investigations and evidence that is increasingly common in stalking cases,” the report stated.

The cameras appear to be in high demand. Prior to the end of the year, the detachment requested funding from B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Office to pay for more of them.

According to the latest police data, intimate-partner violence is trending up in Kamloops.

Local Mounties dealt with 1,232 such files in 2025 — a four-year high, up from 1,147 in 2024, 1,015 in 2023 and 1,161 in 2022. Each year, about 200 of those files lead to criminal charges.

The report was presented to Kamloops city council last week.