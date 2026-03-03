Amid local rise in domestic violence, Kamloops RCMP arm highest-risk victims with cameras
Cameras for victims at risk
Kamloops Mounties are giving some domestic-violence victims cameras to help protect them from high-risk repeat offenders.
According to a 2025 year-end report from Kamloops RCMP, the detachment initiated a new program last year providing dash cams and doorbell cameras to the highest risk intimate-partner violence complainants to better protect them from repeat offenders.
“Additionally, the VIR [violence in relationships] co-ordinator obtained a device which enhances investigations and evidence that is increasingly common in stalking cases,” the report stated.
The cameras appear to be in high demand. Prior to the end of the year, the detachment requested funding from B.C.’s Civil Forfeiture Office to pay for more of them.
According to the latest police data, intimate-partner violence is trending up in Kamloops.
Local Mounties dealt with 1,232 such files in 2025 — a four-year high, up from 1,147 in 2024, 1,015 in 2023 and 1,161 in 2022. Each year, about 200 of those files lead to criminal charges.
The report was presented to Kamloops city council last week.
More Kamloops News
- Alleged thief sought by copsKamloops - 12:28 pm
- Bomber jailed for 5 yearsVancouver Island - 12:21 pm
- Sticky thieves use hot glue Vancouver - 12:19 pm
- Expanding cancer coverageBC - 12:14 pm
- Connecting communitiesSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
$54,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate