Rogers considering new cellphone tower south of Kamloops, TNRD director says

New cell tower could rise

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - A cell tower is pictured in rural Ontario on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rogers Communications appears to be exploring a new cell tower site in the Knutsford area south of Kamloops, aiming to boost service for rural residents and parts of the city.

Doug Haughton, Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for Area L (Grasslands), said he received a call recently from Rogers consultants who want to meet for a field tour to look at a specific piece of land in his constituency.

“They're looking at possibly putting a cell tower in the Knutsford area to cover the upper city of Kamloops and the Knutsford area,” Haughton told the TNRD board at its Feb. 12 meeting.

Haughton said he and Area J (Copper Desert Country) director Mike Grenier would be at the meeting, adding the telecommunications company’s interest is a sign of progress for the TNRD’s connectivity advocacy.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Castanet.