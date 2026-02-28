Kamloops News

Local non-profit angry with Kamloops MLAs for supporting first reading of bill to scrap B.C.’s Human Rights Code

MLAs face backlash for vote

Photo: B.C. Legislature The B.C. Legislature.

The Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre is condemning the city’s two MLAs for voting to grant first reading to a private member’s bill aimed at repealing B.C.’s Human Rights Code.

Independent Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong tabled the Human Rights Code Repeal Act this week in the legislature. It was voted down at first reading with 50 votes opposed and 37 in favour, but the entire B.C. Conservative caucus voted to back it.

In response, the KSACC sent a scathing open letter to Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer and Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar saying the non-profit was “disappointed and angry” they voted in favour of first reading, describing it as “harmful political posturing.”

Milobar, who is running for the leadership of the B.C. Conservatives, did not respond to a request for comment from Castanet.

Stamer replied, and confirmed he and Milobar received the letter and would be drafting a response.

Rights not up for debate

Legislation has traditionally been to grant first reading in the house as a courtesy to encourage debate, and Stamer told Castanet his party has decided to continue that practice in an effort to avoid the “politicization” of first reading and allow the public to see bills.

In its letter, KSACC said it understood this rationale, but feels that, in a case where the purpose of a bill is to remove the human rights code, there’s no reason to open up debate.

“When the intention is clearly to restrict, if not abolish, these crucial protections, we urge you to be courageous enough to break the mold and show that you are not interested in a discussion about repealing Human Rights,” the KSACC letter reads.

The letter said Milobar and Stamer were disregarding their disabled, Indigenous, LGBTQ, racialized and senior constituents by voting in favour of such a bill.

The letter also singles out Milobar for his support given his leadership ambitions, characterizing his vote as “a dog whistle” to the extreme corners of his party who want to abolish human rights protections.

“That is not brave and accountable leadership, that’s partisan pandering,” the letter reads.

Process over politics

Stamer told Castanet Kamloops he’s sorry to anyone who was offended by his vote.

“I’ll apologize if people feel threatened, or people feel that, in any way, we're trying to undermine their human rights. That has nothing to do with it,” he said.

Stamer said he wasn’t supporting Armstrong’s bill, just the democratic process in place to see it. He said he wants to vote on first readings of private members bills in order to see their full contents and whether there’s anything in them worth considering.

He said he also wants to pass first reading because he feels that if MLA’s are forced to show their work and draft these bills, might discourage those who bring forth frivolous bills to the legislature.

“I honestly believe that somewhere along the line we've got to cut out this this nonsense, because if these people that keep coming up with these bills actually have to put the time and effort to put the bill together in the first place, maybe they’ll start understanding this isn't going anywhere,” Stamer said.

Stamer indicated he feels that Armstrong may not have the best intentions.

“Unfortunately, she's taking advantage of the system and throwing out stuff that really we shouldn't be trying to tackle with right now,” Stamer said.

He said he knew right away Armstrong’s bill probably wouldn't see the light of day.

“But I'm not going to make that determination until I see the bill,” he said.

Stamer supports constituents

Stamer disagreed with the KSACC letter’s assertion he’s not considering his vulnerable constituents.

“Of course I am, and if I was looking at the legislation right now, [they] would be foremost on my mind,” he said. But I want to see it, and if I see it, and it's a bunch of trash, then that's exactly where it's going to go — into the trash heap.”

Asked if there was any topic that could get brought up that would be obviously not worth passing second reading, Stamer said MLAs are responsible for what they say and if they produce a bill that’s straight hate speech the speaker of the house can rule it inadmissible.

Asked if he’d continue to support first reading on bills no matter what the topic or how controversial, Stamer said he would.

“That's what I'm going to do,” Stamer said, adding that he’s also going to continue to rely on the speaker to determine if a bill is out of order.

Do better, says letter

The letter notes the optics of the vote are bad, indicating to constituents that the MLAs are open to hearing what Armstrong has to say about repealing human rights.

“We cannot silently condone or support you as representatives of our communities with which a vote,” the letter reads.

It ends saying the KSACC hopes Stamer and Milobar consider the impact of their legislative decisions and that they work for the betterment of all British Columbians moving forward.