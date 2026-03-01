Kamloops News

City of Kamloops says fewer municipal managers hired than mayor claims

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson insists the City of Kamloops has hired 30 new managers in recent years, but the city’s human resources department says the real number is far smaller.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, Coun. Bill Sarai asked staff to clarify the number of managers that have been hired by the city, noting he’s been receiving questions from residents.

“In the past couple of weeks, residents [have] phoned me and and asked me if it's true that we've hired 30 to 40 managers in the last few years, and ‘What are you doing?’” Sarai said.

“I didn't have no idea what they're talking about. So if I can get some clarification on that. …How many managers will be hired in the last few years?”

Sarai did not say where residents had been getting this information, but Hamer-Jackson appears in a video published on Feb. 18 to Facebook page This is Kamloops, where he made claims about the city’s hiring.

“We’ve hired an additional 30 managers just in the last few years,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson also emailed Castanet Kamloops in late January claiming there had been 30 new managers hired “in the last four years or so.”

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Kristina Rios, the city’s human resources manager, said there has been nine management staff, three additional non-union staff and more than 48 union staff added since 2023.

When counting hires made from 2020 to 2025, Rios said there has been an increase of 19 management staff.

“I’ll have to look at the SOFI [Statement of Financial Information] report, I was just counting. Maybe there's errors on who's managers and who's not,” Hamer-Jackson said.

“Maybe there was an error. Anyhow, I'm not going to sit here and discuss it.”

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said a tally of positions in the SOFI report could pick up some duplication, noting there could be multiple people listed for the same role if someone has left the organization and is replaced.

But he said the reporting in the SOFI is “very structured and very rigid,” and is tied to the city’s payroll system and T4 reporting.

“I think that with regards to the information on the SOFI report, I'm very comfortable that it is very accurate,” Hallinan said.