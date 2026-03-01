Kamloops News

Kamloops affordable housing projects unaffected by provincial funding changes, BC Housing says

Rental homes moving ahead

Photo: Castanet The six-storey Sunrise Centre, located at 167 Sixth Avenue, pictured under construction in 2022. This building was constructed with support from the province's Community Housing Fund.

Concern is growing after a provincial funding stream earmarked for building affordable rental homes was put on hold, although BC Housing has confirmed five funded Kamloops projects are continuing as planned.

The province’s 2026 B.C. Budget included changes to its housing fund. The Union of B.C. Municipalities released a statement after last week's budget announcement, saying the province is closing the Community Housing Fund indefinitely.

This fund was created in 2018 to build rental homes for people with low to moderate incomes.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, Carmin Mazzotta, the City of Kamloops community and culture director, said people in the community are “extremely concerned” about the suspension of this funding program, which has paid for several homes in the city.

"The province has cancelled the current intake of the Community Housing Fund, which is an affordable housing fund for seniors, for families, for people with disabilities that has provided hundreds and hundreds of units over the last 10 years in this province,” Mazzotta said.

He noted the fund has helped to build the 60-unit Diversity Flats on Fifth Avenue in downtown Kamloops, and the North Shore’s Stollery Suites, which includes 43 units of housing for seniors.

The fund also built the 37-unit seniors’ housing building Cookie’s Place, and the Sunrise Centre at Sixth Avenue and Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

“That's just projects in the last six years that were funded under this program,” Mazzotta said.

He noted there are a number of Kamloops housing projects that have already been accepted through past Community Housing Fund intakes and are still underway.

“There’s nothing beyond that,” Mazzotta said.

“As far as we know, as far as any communities have been informed, the Community Housing Fund is completely on hold. And again, that's that affordable rental housing piece for seniors and families and community.”

BC Housing confirmed in an emailed statement that five Kamloops housing projects are proceeding as planned and not impacted by any changes to the provincial budget.

These projects include a 32-unit building at 800 and 811 Victoria St., operated by Lii Michif Otipemisiwak Family and Community Services Society, and a 60-unit building at 604 Lorne St., which will be operated by Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops.

On the North Shore, Interior Community Services will be operating a 45-unit building at 396 Tranquille Rd., and Connective Support Society has a 21-unit build planned at 210 Oak Rd.

A 58-unit housing project at 740-783 Kamloopa Rd. is also not impacted by budget changes.

BC Housing said these projects are still subject to standard development and approval processes.

The housing agency said more than 5,900 homes have been completed under the CHF program. More than 4,600 homes are actively in construction, and more than 3,000 homes are in earlier stages of the development process.

“We remain focused on delivering the thousands of homes that are currently underway from previous CHF intakes,” the statement said.

UBCM has said the funding intake closure is leaving some affordable housing projects stranded.