Kamloops News

Peterson Creek controlled burn aimed at reducing fire risk for homes, Kamloops FireSmart co-ordinator says

Burn will reduce fire risk

Photo: Kristen Holliday A controlled burn on Rose Hill, which took place in March 2025.

A controlled burn in Peterson Creek Park is intended to reduce wildfire risk for nearby homes and create a defensible area for first responders if a blaze is sparked in the future, according to the City of Kamloops' FireSmart co-ordinator.

Kamloops Fire Rescue, the BC Wildfire Service and Tk’emlups te Secwepemc are planning a six-hectare burn that could start as early as Monday, depending on weather and site conditions.

FireSmart co-ordinator Kathleen Cahoon said the low-intensity controlled burn, one of a few planned for within city limits, is intended to clear out sagebrush and invasive species in a defined area within Peterson Creek Park.

“Kamloops is situated, obviously, in a fire-prone environment, and fire is really important to the landscape here," she said. "Making sure that we're using fire in a good way, it helps create that buffer for if a natural wildfire event was to occur."

The burn will reduce the risk of fire for homes in the area, Cahoon said.

“The homes surrounding Peterson Creek specifically, you have Highway 5 there, which you can have the risk of a car fire getting up into the hill and moving up into the homes and areas,” she said.

“Having this area burned and cleaned out of overgrown sagebrush, some of that surface vegetation, it'll give first responders a better opportunity to put the fire out, as well as defend homes.”

She said the opportunity for KFR, wildland firefighters and Tk’emlups’ crews to collaborate helps strengthen partnerships and improve future responses.

“It just sets us up for better understanding and better cooperation if an emergency was to happen — which obviously we all hope that doesn't happen here within the city of Kamloops — but it just sets up up for such a greater chance of success,” she said.

A chance to learn

Planning has been underway for more than a year. A 16-hectare burn was planned for last spring, but wasn’t able to take place due to unfavourable conditions.

Cahoon said the burn area was reduced to six hectares, with the remaining area able to be sectioned off for potential future controlled burns.

She said the reduced size will make the project more manageable, and will allow crews to see how the landscape in Peterson Creek Park responds.

In contrast to the Rose Hill area, where a controlled burn took place last year, the Peterson Creek Park area has more sagebrush, and smaller tree stands and large woody debris that needs to be protected.

She said this also gives Kamloops residents time to adjust to seeing controlled burns take place within city limits — something that hasn’t happened in quite a while.

“Just making sure residents are also really comfortable seeing that smoke in the air in the springtime, and not seeing it as a scary thing or a bad thing, but smoke in the air in the spring is really good because it's going to indicate the wildfire risk reduction work and resiliency that's going on,” Cahoon said.

She said the burn boss will be assessing weather, temperature, humidity, wind direction and wind speed before giving the go-ahead. It's anticipated this will happen in the next week or two.

Cahoon encouraged residents to stay up to date with messaging on the City of Kamloops, BC Wildfire Service and Tk’emlups social media pages, which will be updated when the burn is taking place.

“If you do see [smoke], and you’re driving in on Highway 5 and you’re concerned, just be cognizant it could be happening in the coming weeks,” Cahoon said.

A prescribed burn took place in Rose Hill last year. Another is being planned for an area of Lac du Bois, but Cahoon said there’s a bit more complexity to that project.

While there's a chance the Lac du Bois controlled burn could take place in the fall, this project will most likely go ahead next year instead.