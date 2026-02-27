Environment Canada continues snowfall warning for Rogers Pass
More snow on Rogers Pass
Environment Canada is continuing its heavy snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway — Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.
There have been snowfall advisories issued for the Rogers Pass for most of this past week, and another 15 to 25 centimetres is expected Friday into Saturday morning.
"A frontal system is bringing periods of heavy snow to Rogers Pass. An additional 15 cm is expected today," Environment Canada said in a weather warning.
The snowfall is expected to taper off to flurries by tonight, and Environment Canada is also calling for gusty winds that could bring periods of local blowing snow along the route.
"Travel will likely be challenging with slushy and slippery sections," Environment Canada said.
If you are travelling east, visibility will likely be reduced at times.
Drivers are advised to prepare for quickly changing conditions and to consult DriveBC and the Castanet traffic cameras before heading out.
