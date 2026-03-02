Kamloops News

Sun Peaks anticipates strong finish to season with new snow, events expected to buoy visitation numbers

Snowfall rights ski season

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Sun Peaks Resort in February, 2026.

A slow start to winter turned around fast at Sun Peaks Resort, where a major mid-February snowfall and a surge in visitors have pushed the season back on track.

Christina Antoniak, director of brand and communications, said milder temperatures and a lack of continual snowfall in January meant the resort’s grooming teams had to adjust.

“They were grooming just as many hours as they always do, but they had to groom slower and sometimes take doubles passes in certain areas to create the same quality of corduroy on the mountain,” she said.

“Our guests were noticing that overall it appeared that we had even less grooming, and it was kind of the case but we were still putting the same amount of hours and crews out there.”

The resort saw 25 centimetres of snow fall on Friday, Feb. 13, which Antoniak said “completely just reset everything up here.”

She said much of that snow has stuck around partially thanks to a cold snap last week. The alpine base on the mountains is sitting at approximately five and a half feet and the mid base was up to four and a half feet.

“It’s a little bit lower than where we’d be this time of the year, but that’s a pretty healthy base considering we haven’t had a lot of fresh snow in January,” Antoniak said.

She said grooming teams have returned to normal operations.

Biggest day on record

Antoniak said season pass holders were coming up to the resort less frequently this season, which she attributed to the lack of snowfall. She said that’s being offset by overnight destination guests coming from down south.

But with the big snow dump mid-February, as well as Family Day on Monday, Feb. 16 coinciding with President’s Day in the U.S., attendance has surged.

Antoniak said Sunday, Feb. 15 saw a record-breaking number of skiers on the mountain in a day, surpassing the previous record set on Dec. 29, 2024 by 3.5 per cent. Occupancy at the resort was “well in the mid to high 90” percentages the weekend snow fell.

In terms of the bookings, the resort’s occupancy in January was 10 per cent of what it saw last year, and February was pacing to be 3 per cent ahead of last year. She said March is pacing ahead of last year as well.

Overall, compared to skier visit data from last year, Antoniak said the resort is a couple percentage points behind, which she said the resort is happy to see given the earlier challenging weather conditions.

She said visitation coming from the Lower Mainland has been a “very strong market” this season, as well as Washington state. She attributed that to lower elevation resorts struggling with the unfavourable weather and Ikon Pass holders coming to the resort.

Those passes allow holders access to dozens of resorts worldwide.

“A lot of these skiers are now seeing Sun Peaks who maybe we weren’t known to them before so we’re getting a bit of a marketing playoff, being part of that collective group,” Antoniak said.

“Even though we’re not having out best snow year in the context of if you’re just looking at Sun Peaks, when you open that up and look at what’s happening at other ski areas and where people have their home mountains, so the Lower Mainland, down in Washington state, we’re doing better than they are.”

What’s ahead?

Antoniak said the resort is expecting good weather conditions for the remainder of the season and conditions on the mountain to hold.

Upcoming events include Peak Pride, which kicked off Feb. 27 and runs until March 1, Spring Snow Fest is March 20 to 22, the AltiTunes Music Festival is April 3 and 4 and is almost sold out, according to Antoniak, and the season will end up with the resort’s annual Wonder Weekend.

“A very full event calendar as we get into March to close out the season,” Antoniak said.

“That will keep the momentum going and it’s just extra reasons for people to come up and kind of have a ski holiday that’s cantered around one of these cool events.”

Top 10 for bluebird days

Sun Peaks is included on a new list of the world’s top ski resorts in terms of bluebird days.

The resort placed 10th out of 15, a spot behind Lake Louise in Alberta — the only other Canadian destination on the list, which was put together by Inghams’ Ski, a U.K.-based tour operator.

Topping the list was Cervinia in Italy and St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Scores were calculated by assessing meteorological conditions that impact bluebird days — sunshine, snowfall, visibility and elevation. Based on that data, resorts were given a score out of 100.

Sun Peaks managed a score of 60.41, about a dozen points behind Cervinia and two points behind Lake Louise.