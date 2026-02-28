Kamloops News

Deal to reopen Sun Peaks Health Centre falls through, extending closure that began in October

Clinic deal falls through

Photo: Sun Peaks Resort The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre is located at 3115 Creekside Way.

A long-awaited plan to reopen the Sun Peaks Health Centre has fallen apart, extending a closure that began last fall.

Sun Peaks Resort Municipality announced Friday that a deal to reopen the facility with a local doctor had fallen through.

The facility has been closed since October, when the lease with the previous operator ended.

In November, the municipality accepted a request for proposal from Dr. Catherine Nowierski to lease and operate the community-owned Sun Peaks Health Centre, and the parties were working toward an agreement.

On Friday, Sun Peaks Resort Municipality issued a news release saying those talks have ended with the two sides unable to come to a deal.

“We recognize this update may be disappointing and that many residents are feeling the impact of the health centre’s continued closure,” the statement reads.

“Mayor and council remain fully dedicated to finding a sustainable solution that serves and protects the community’s interests. We are actively exploring all options and will continue moving forward with urgency.”

Sun Peaks council decided last summer to end STEPS' lease of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre. The non-profit's last day providing medical services in Sun Peaks was Oct. 10.

Mayor Rob O’Toole told Castanet council’s decision not to renew with STEPS came as the model the resort municipality was looking to see operate and the model STEPS was able to execute on a day-to-day basis diverged, and they decided that despite “some short term pain” the resort municipality would be better off with a new operator.