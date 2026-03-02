Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor, former lawyer set to return to court for closed-door hearing

Photo: Castanet FILE - Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson walks out of the Kamloops Law Courts on Sept. 23, 2025, following a hearing related to one of his defamation suits.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and former lawyer David McMillan are expected in court next week for a hearing, but the details remain sealed under an order made by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

The mayor was sued by McMillan, who said Hamer-Jackson owed him more than $35,000 for legal work done between 2021 and 2024. The mayor has claimed the work was done pro bono or on a contingency basis.

A judgement was given in October at the Kamloops Law Courts. Neither Hamer-Jackson or McMillan has commented on the outcome.

Hamer-Jackson and McMillan were due to appear before a judge on Friday morning, but the hearing was adjourned.

The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday, March 3.

The details of this case have been sealed after an order made last fall by B.C. Supreme Court Associate Judge Jennifer Keim. She did so because some of the work in question that was done by McMillan was on the mayor’s ongoing defamation case against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

Last month, a B.C. Supreme Court judge tossed out that defamation lawsuit, ruling the mayor’s claim was an attempt to target the councillor for political speech made on matters of public interest.

The mayor has since parted ways with the lawyer who represented him during the week-long hearing on the defamation lawsuit in September — the third lawyer he has hired to take on this case.

McMillan is not the only of Hamer-Jackson's former counsel to sue him over unpaid bills. The mayor agreed to pay Daniel Coles more than $80,000 as part of a settlement reached last summer.