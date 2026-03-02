Kamloops mayor, former lawyer set to return to court for closed-door hearing
Mayor due back in court
Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and former lawyer David McMillan are expected in court next week for a hearing, but the details remain sealed under an order made by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.
The mayor was sued by McMillan, who said Hamer-Jackson owed him more than $35,000 for legal work done between 2021 and 2024. The mayor has claimed the work was done pro bono or on a contingency basis.
A judgement was given in October at the Kamloops Law Courts. Neither Hamer-Jackson or McMillan has commented on the outcome.
Hamer-Jackson and McMillan were due to appear before a judge on Friday morning, but the hearing was adjourned.
The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday, March 3.
The details of this case have been sealed after an order made last fall by B.C. Supreme Court Associate Judge Jennifer Keim. She did so because some of the work in question that was done by McMillan was on the mayor’s ongoing defamation case against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.
Last month, a B.C. Supreme Court judge tossed out that defamation lawsuit, ruling the mayor’s claim was an attempt to target the councillor for political speech made on matters of public interest.
The mayor has since parted ways with the lawyer who represented him during the week-long hearing on the defamation lawsuit in September — the third lawyer he has hired to take on this case.
McMillan is not the only of Hamer-Jackson's former counsel to sue him over unpaid bills. The mayor agreed to pay Daniel Coles more than $80,000 as part of a settlement reached last summer.
More Kamloops News
- Spawning herring hit watersBC - 7:00 am
- End of hallucinations?Metro Vancouver - 6:59 am
- War widens in Middle EastWorld - 6:47 am
- Increasing nuclear warheads France - 6:44 am
- Rembrandt painting foundNetherlands - 5:46 am
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate