Drop in calls to mental-health crisis team a good sign, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet FILE - An RCMP cruiser.

Calls to Kamloops’ Integrated Crisis Response Team dropped sharply last year — which the city’s top cop attributes to earlier intervention, not reduced workload.

The program, rebranded from Car 40 three years ago, pairs nurses with police officers to respond to certain mental-health calls. It operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Calls to the team hit a four-year high in 2024, the first year of expanded service, at 2,073. That number fell to 1,307 last year — a drop of 34 per cent.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley was asked to address the decline at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He said it’s a good thing to see a drop in such calls.

Pelley said the team is still out in the community dealing with clients, but a lot more of it is proactive.

“We are seeing more proactive engagement and staying ahead of it, but we are still attending a number of calls,” he told council.

The numbers were presented to council as part of a 2025 year-end report.