Kamloops Mounties expect to be busy with drug possession calls with end of provincial pilot

Drug cases to 'skyrocket'

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Needles are seen on the ground in a park.

With B.C.’s decriminalization pilot now over, Kamloops Mounties are bracing for a spike in drug possession complaints.

In January, the B.C. government announced it was ending a three-year drug decriminalization pilot, which made it legal to possess up to 2.5 grams of all illicit drugs.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told city council this week the pilot caused a drastic drop in calls for drug possession, and that should bounce back up with those laws back on the books.

“Now it's expected to skyrocket, because we are getting calls for service of people doing illegal drugs in the corridors downtown, near the parks — and we do respond to those,” he told council on Tuesday.

Pelley said he expects the rise will be evident in the his quarterly report of 2026.

According to the year-end report Pelley presented to city council on Tuesday, 539 drug calls were recorded in Kamloops in 2025 — up 16 per cent over the previous year. Those figures are below the 610 drug calls Kamloops RCMP recorded in 2022, the year before decriminalization came into effect.

Drug calls plummeted by more than 50 per cent to 293 in 2023, when the pilot took effect.

Mounties recorded 464 such calls in 2024, after the province amended the program with measures aimed at preventing public drug use.