Kamloops woman fined, banned again for repeatedly driving while prohibited

Same driver caught 4 times

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A Kamloops woman who was busted driving while prohibited four times in a six-month span last year has avoided jail, ordered instead to pay more than $2,000 in fines and hit with a further driving ban.

Tracy Lee Tateham, 48, was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to four counts of driving while prohibited. The offences took place between June and December.

Court heard Tateham has been a prohibited driver since 2015.

Despite that, she was caught driving by Kamloops Mounties four times last year — June 22 on Notre Dame Drive, Sept. 25 on Hugh Allan Drive, Nov. 12 on Royal Avenue and Dec. 11 in the parking lot outside Walmart on Hillside Drive.

In each case, police stopped a Mercury Cougar registered to Tateham, and she was found behind the wheel.

Tateham has no criminal history. She offered various excuses in court for why she was driving — to buy cat food, to take a friend home and to get groceries.

Her lawyer said she no longer has access to a vehicle. She gets around by bike, bus and taxi.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford went along with a joint submission for $2,300 in fines plus an 18-month driving prohibition.

Stanford scolded Tateham for taking her prohibition “very casually” and told her she’s fortunate to not be going to jail.