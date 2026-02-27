Kamloops News

Closures planned along Fourth Avenue in downtown Kamloops as sewer project resumes

Photo: Castanet FILE - Fourth Avenue looking south in downtown Kamloops

A section of a downtown Kamloops street will be closed for more than a month as crews resume work on a major sewer upgrade project.

According to the City of Kamloops, Fourth Avenue will be closed from Seymour Street to mid-block between St. Paul Street and Battle Street starting on Monday.

The stretch will remain closed until mid-April.

Transit along Fourth Avenue is being detoured to Sixth Avenue, and pedestrians are warned that temporary sidewalk closures may be in effect.

The city has said business and pedestrian access will be "maintained and prioritized" as the work takes place.

The $7 million project involves upgrading the sanitary sewer main on Fourth Avenue between Landsdowne Street and Battle Street.

“The project will serve to increase sewer capacity for future building infrastructure and provide utility servicing for the new Kamloops Centre for the Arts facility,” the city said on its online project page.

The sewer upgrade project is expected to be compete in mid-May.