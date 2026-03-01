Kamloops News

Probation for smashing window at Kamloops bar, terrifying passersby on Victoria Street

Rampage fuelled by booze

A man who went on an alarming drunken rampage down Victoria Street, terrifying passersby on a busy summer afternoon, has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Quinton Douglas Davis, 47, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of mischief.

Court heard police were called to the 300-block of Victoria Street on the afternoon of July 24, 2025, where multiple witnesses reported an aggressive intoxicated man punching windows and shouting threats.

A caller from the Blue Grotto said a man had punched through a large front window, leaving it shattered. Another witness told police they were following a suspect as he walked along Victoria Street, yelling at people.

Mounties caught up with Davis, who was arrested following a brief struggle. He smelled like liquor and had a half-empty bottle in his pocket, as well as a bloody hand from putting his fist through glass.

Davis suffered a brain injury in 1998, which makes him prone to extreme, out-of-character behaviour when he drinks. He was homeless at the time of the offence, but is now sober and living in Ashcroft, where he has found employment.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford called Davis’ actions “frightening,” but she credited him for his recent efforts at rehabilitation and went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation.

While on probation, Davis will be barred from the 300-block of Victoria Street and required to attend substance-use counselling.

The Crown did not seek restitution.