Dates set for preliminary inquiry for alleged gunman in deadly Kamloops shooting
Prelim set in Brock slaying
The alleged gunman in a 2023 shooting that killed a Kamloops woman is expected back in court in October for a preliminary inquiry.
Austin Alexander Neil Eyres, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Chaneill Satow, who died after she was shot inside a Brocklehurst townhouse.
A pretrial conference has been set for Aug. 6 at the Kamloops Law Courts, followed by a weeklong preliminary inquiry beginning Oct. 26 in Kamloops provincial court. Preliminary inquiries are hearings held for a judge to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.
Police were called to a home on Valhalla Drive just after 6 p.m. on May 21, 2023, for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Satow was taken to hospital, where she died a few days later.
The home where Satow was shot is known well to Kamloops Mounties.
Eyres is behind bars serving a six-year prison sentence for robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of an unauthorized firearm, pointing a firearm and breach of a no-weapons condition.
He has elected to be tried by judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.
