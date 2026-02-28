Kamloops News

Parolee linked to meth super lab gets house arrest for vanishing from Kamloops halfway house

House arrest for absconding

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

A parolee tied to a crystal meth super lab has been sentenced to 24-hour house arrest after disappearing from his Kamloops halfway house for six weeks.

Jordon Herron-Paugh, 30, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of being unlawfully at large.

Court heard Herron-Paugh was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2019, after he pleaded guilty to a charge of production of methamphetamine.

He was one of three men charged in connection with an “extremely large” meth lab uncovered by police in 2017 in Rock Creek, about 50 kilometres west of Osoyoos near the U.S. border.

Herron-Paugh was on parole on Oct. 13, 2024, living at Georgian Court on Fortune Drive in North Kamloops, when he left and did not return — a breach of his conditions.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. He was at large until six weeks later, when Mounties found him inside a residence in West Kelowna.

Defence lawyer Conor Muldoon said Herron-Paugh’s brother died shortly before he absconded. The grief triggered a relapse in his drinking, which was a violation of his parole terms, so he took off.

Court heard there were no new offences committed while Herron-Paugh was at large. He is now sober and has steady work with a drilling company in Kelowna.

He apologized in court and said he believes he’s been rehabilitated. He said he’s been through “a lot of struggles” and wants to keep his life on track.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Michelle Stanford went along with a joint submission for a six-month conditional sentence order, which will see Herron-Paugh serve the entire term under 24-hour house arrest — allowed out only for work or medical emergencies.