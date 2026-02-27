Kamloops News

Relocation of bighorns aims to revive herd decimated by deadly respiratory infection

Photo: KTW file FILE - California bighorn sheep

A dozen California bighorns from outside Kamloops have been relocated to the Clinton area to help bolster a herd that was nearly wiped out more than a decade ago by disease.

They were released on Saturday, Feb. 21, by the Whispering Pines/Clinton Indian Band in the Chasm Provincial Park area, about seven kilometres north of Clinton, where the Chasm herd is trying to regain its footing.

The herd was reduced from more than 120 sheep to eight at its lowest point. It was hit in 2012 with a bacterial infection, mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, which causes respiratory problems and has devastating impacts on lamb survival rates in the wild.

“The revitalization of the Chasm bighorn sheep herd is deeply personal to us,” said Whispering Pines Chief Sunny Lebourdais.

“We know what it means to be reduced to only a few individuals while carrying the burden of many impacts. This herd needs us all to work together to help them."

The Whispering Pines band worked on the project with the Wild Sheep Society of B.C., biologists and area ranchers.

“This achievement reflects strong collaboration and steady local leadership,” said Chris Barker, vice-president of the Wild Sheep Society of B.C. “We are proud to work alongside our partners to support the recovery of this herd."

The 12 relocated sheep are mostly ewes. They came from the South Thompson herd near Kamloops, which was described by the band as healthy and growing.

Each of the animals was tested on site when they were captured, then fitted with a GPS tracking collar and transported for release.

According to the band, aerial and ground monitoring will continue. The band’s territorial stewardship office plans to track sheep mortality and provide range-use analysis, as well as predator management and habitat stewardship.