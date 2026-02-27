Kamloops News

Years after allocating $750K, TNRD restarts discussions with Sun Peaks on a permanent library site

Photo: Castanet The Village of Sun Peaks.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says a permanent library in Sun Peaks is still a top priority as talks with the resort municipality restart.

TNRD staff told Sun Peaks council earlier this month about the high demand and potential future for a brick-and-mortar library in the ski resort.

The library is one of 10 priorities on the TNRD’s 2020 facilities master plan, and the regional district set aside $750,000 for the project in 2019.

“This is something we have been thinking about and planning for some time,” Julie Creaser, the TNRD’s general manager of library services, said to Sun Peaks council at a Feb. 3 meeting.

TNRD spokesperson Amanda Bennett Arrieta told Castanet the project is early in the planning phase and there’s no location or timeline for a project at this point.

“There’s nothing cemented in terms of when or where, but [we’re] just trying to get that conversation going with the Sun Peaks council and our board at the same time,” she said.

The meeting heard TNRD and municipal staff have discussed location, but land is not readily available in Sun Peaks. There’s been some consideration about leasing space.

Location still uncertain

Creaser told Castanet via email the TNRD is beginning to re-engage Sun Peaks and area residents on the proposition of a library in their community.

She said it’s anticipated that previous $750,000 could cover the cost of leasing a building to house the library when a suitable location is found.

Creaser said long-term operational costs will still require “significant planning.”

TNRD staff are prepared to present to the board of directors operational plans for a Sun Peaks library, which is one of the next steps in their process.

The TNRD has already provided information to Sun Peaks council about what the size of the library might be and what services could be offered.

“We plan to engage with Sun Peaks residents during planning to ensure we meet any unique needs of the community,” Creaser told Castanet.

Sun Peaks is currently served by the TNRD’s mobile library, which visits on Sundays. The 36-foot bus travels around the district and has been visiting Sun Peaks since 2007.