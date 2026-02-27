Kamloops News

Thompson-Nicola Regional District starting new chapter in planning future library in Sun Peaks

Library leased in Sun Peaks?

Photo: Castanet The Village of Sun Peaks.

Building a library in Sun Peaks remains an important project on the radar of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the resort municipality has been told.

Back on Feb. 3, TNRD staff spoke to Sun Peaks council at a committee of the whole meeting about the high demand and potential future for a brick and mortar library in the ski resort near Kamloops.

The project is one of 10 priorities in the TNRD’s 2020 facilities master plan, and the regional district set aside $750,000 for it back in 2019.

“This is something we have been thinking about and planning for some time,” Julie Creaser TNRD general manager of library services told Sun Peaks council at the meeting.

TNRD spokesperson Amanda Bennett Arrieta told Castanet Kamloops the project is early in the planning phase and there’s no location or timeline for a construction project for a Sun Peaks library yet.

“There’s nothing cemented in terms of when or where, but [we’re] just trying to get that conversation going with the Sun Peaks council and our board at the same time,” Bennett Arrieta said.

During the meeting the committee heard TNRD and municipal staff have discussed location, but land is not readily available in Sun Peaks, but there’s been some consideration over leasing space.

Creaser told Castanet Kamloops via email the TNRD is beginning to re-engage Sun Peaks and area residents on the proposition of a library in their community.

She said it’s anticipated that $750,000 will cover the costs of leasing a building to house the library when a suitable location can be found in Sun Peaks.

Creaser said those funds won’t cover long term operational costs, which still require “significant planning.”

She told the committee of the whole TNRD staff are prepared to present their board of directors with operational plans for a Sun Peaks library, which is one of the next steps in their process as those plans will have budget implications.

During the meeting, TNRD staff provided information to Sun Peaks council on what the size of the library might be and what services could be offered.

“We plan to engage with Sun Peaks residents during planning to ensure we meet any unique needs of the community,” Creaser told Castanet.

Currently Sun Peaks is served by the TNRD’s mobile library that visits on Sundays. The 36-foot long truck travels around the regional district and has been visiting Sun Peaks since 2007.

The demand for library services has grown over time from a few hours every three weeks to a weekly visit, TNRD staff told the committee of the whole.