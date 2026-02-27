Kamloops News

Another closure for 100 Mile House emergency room starting Friday morning

100 Mile House ER closed

Photo: Interior Health 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

The 100 Mile House District General Hospital’s emergency room will be closed tomorrow morning until Saturday.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which was most recently closed over Feb. 19.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, until to 8 a.m. on Feb. 28.

“Patients can access care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.