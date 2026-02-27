Kamloops News

Kamloops council hears there's still no traction on long-proposed sobering centre

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

A business case for a long-proposed sobering centre in Kamloops remains in limbo, with no funding commitments or green light received from the province, according to the city.

After hearing a report about the ongoing homelessness crisis and response efforts at this week's council meeting, Coun. Dale Bass asked city staff for an update on the request for a sobering centre.

This type of facility, which offers supervision, shelter and assessment for those under the influence, has been proposed for about 10 years. The facility was again recommended at the close of a coroner’s inquest into the case of a man who died in a city jail cell.

“If we had that, it would be one more tool — and the longer it takes, the more we're going to need it,” Bass said.

The sobering centre business case has been sent to the B.C. government multiple times. A refreshed business case, along with an endorsement letter from Interior Health, was resubmitted to the Ministry of Health last winter.

“I wish I had better news to report on that,” Carmin Mazzotta, City of Kamloops community and culture director said.

“Despite, during this council's term, the business case being revamped, rewritten, all community partners engaged, IH engaged — and it's made to match IH’s needs — submitted advocacy letters, we have no commitments whatsoever on it.”

He said, at this point, the city and community partners have “significantly invested in efforts” to bring a sobering and assessment centre to Kamloops, including identifying a site for the facility.

Interior Health is the only health authority in the province that doesn’t have a sobering and assessment centre operating in its region.

The city first submitted its vision for a sobering centre to the Ministry of Health in 2016. After years of no progress, in 2022, the former Minister of Health and Addictions asked for the documents to be resubmitted.

The city spent $30,000 to update and modernize the business case for resubmission. In 2024, council was abruptly made aware of a statement from the ministry indicating there were no plans to move forward with the facility.

After some discussion, the City of Kamloops resubmitted the business case, but this time with some changes prompted by Interior Health and accompanied by letters of endorsement. It was resubmitted to Health Minister Josie Osborne in the winter of 2024-25.

In the summer of 2025, Osborne told reporters she had no update on the document, as the business case had to go through a number of “internal processes.”

“I do know just how important that [sobering centre] is for the region,” Osborne said.

The sobering centre has been identified by city staff as a key advocacy item that remains ongoing.

“I think advocacy is still a strong tool that this council should continue to use,” Mazzotta said, noting this remains the case even considering a tight provincial budget.

Coun. Bill Sarai noted the “one silver lining” from the province’s 2026 budget he could see was that there wasn’t a decrease in health funding.

“That’s one ministry we should at least get in front of,” Sarai said.

Sobering centres are intended for short-term, 24-hour stays, providing medical supervision, shelter and assessment for people who are under the influence of substances.

The goals of this type of facility include improving short-term health and safety outcomes for people who are intoxicated, providing an access point for services and housing, and reducing strain on hospital emergency rooms and police jail cells.

Establishing a sobering centre in town has also long been supported by the Kamloops RCMP.