New health sciences academy piques interest in health care careers for SD73 students

Health careers taking root

Photo: Interior Health Students in SD73's Health Sciences Academy get some hands-on experience at Royal Inland Hospital.

A growing number of Kamloops high school students are choosing careers in health care after completing SD73’s health sciences academy — early signs the young program is working.

The academy was approved by the SD73 board of education in 2024 and its second cohort of 27 students graduated from the program in January.

The annual academy is offered in partnership with Interior Health and aims to provide local high school students with an up-close look at a variety of health care jobs and environments, including by shadowing a number of departments at Royal Inland Hospital.

“It was kind of a broad overview of as much hands-on activity and career exploration as we could possibly fit in for these students,” academy teacher Marie Busch told Castanet Kamloops.

RIH executive director of clinical operations Gerry Desilets said the program helps to demystify hospital environments and incline the right students to careers into health care, which could help fill some staffing shortages locally.

“I do think it’s an opportunity for us to plant the seed of health care in young peoples minds and allow them to see opportunities are there,” he said.

“I do hope that the more we can share knowledge and understanding, that people are in a better situation to improve their lives and others, no matter where they can decide to go afterwards.”

Synergy with academia

Students take classes in anatomy and physiology, a health career sampler course, weekly visits to hospital departments and a dual-credit psychology course through Thompson Rivers University — the later being a new addition.

Busch said she worked closely with professors in TRU’s faculty of nursing to allow the high school students access the university’s nursing simulation lab, as well.

“I’ve talked with them about how we can keep furthering the connections to bridge that gap,” she said.

“About where students are struggling in first-year university, so I can try and give them those skills before they get there and how we can make that an even stronger partnership.”

Desilets said IH’s dual partnerships with SD73 and TRU works “synergistically” and that brings benefits to the system.

“I think it’s a nice stepping stone for people to have that experience and go to university and then come back to the hospital,” he said.

“We have positions for them when they finish, so it really does hopefully make it easier for them and make it easier for universities to get the right people into the courses as well.”

Busch said about half a dozen students that have completed the academy are currently studying nursing at TRU, another handful are studying general science with plans to go into health careers, and more students are planning to apply to TRU and other universities as well.

Still being fine tuned

The academy is held from September to January annually at Brocklehurst Secondary school, but students can apply for the program from across the school district.

Busch said the academy looks for students with good grades, but work ethic, attendance and recommendations from teachers are valued higher in the deciding process.

She said feedback from students that have gone through the academy has been “overwhelmingly positive” and Desilets said workers have enjoyed the experience as well.

Busch said constructive feedback is being taken into account to make improvements.

“We’re trying to increase those relationships and make that experience even better,” she said.

“I only see it getting better in the next few years as we continue to kind of run things through and perfect them.”