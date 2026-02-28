Kamloops News

City of Kamloops to open registration soon for summer programs, including expanded swim lessons

Photo: KTW file photo. Registration for spring and summer programs, including swimming lessons, opens on March 10.

Families will have more flexibility booking swimming lessons this summer as the City of Kamloops expands its aquatics offerings at two local pools.

The spring and summer activity guide is now available, offering programs from aquatics, sports and fitness to arts and culture. Registration for spring and summer programs, including swimming lessons, will be open on Tuesday, March 10.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said expanded swim lesson options are being offered in response to feedback that condensed, two-week lesson sets are difficult to fit into busy family schedules.

The city said Canada Games Aquatic Centre will continue to offer the two-week lesson sets, while Westsyde Pool and Brock Outdoor Pool will offer lessons with an extended schedule.

Standard lesson sets will include eight to 12 lessons, twice per week over a number of weeks.

“These added options will give families more flexibility to choose a schedule that works best for their summer plans while supporting consistent skill development for swimmers of all ages,” the city said.

Swimming lesson schedules will be available ahead of registration day on the city’s website, with paper copies available at the Tournament Capital Centre and Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre.

Other spring and summer programs include sewing classes, drop-in music programming and a historic book club at Kamloops Museum and Archives, dance classes, kids’ robotics workshops, adult weight training sessions, and heritage walking tours — including one that takes place at the Pleasant Street Cemetery.

Online registrations open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Starting at 10 a.m., residents can call 250-828-3500 or visit the TCC, Westsyde Pool or Kamloops Museum and Archives in person to register.

View the online activity guide here.

Paper copies of the activity guide will be available as of March 4 at municipal buildings and local libraries, as well as Kamloops Seniors Community Centre, Kamloops Immigrant Services and Interior Community Services.