Police say North Kamloops arrest was tied to earlier lockdown at Royal Inland Hospital
Mounties link two incidents
Heavily armed Mounties descended on a North Kamloops home Wednesday in an operation police say was connected to a brief lockdown a day earlier at Royal Inland Hospital.
A Castanet reader reported seeing a convoy of RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicles roll up to a home on Poplar Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano told Castanet the arrest on Wednesday was a “planned operation” by Cranbrook Mounties, working alongside local officers, to apprehend a person wanted on warrants.
"The individual was safely taken into custody without incident,” he said.
Urano said a brief lockdown on Tuesday at RIH was related to the operation, and a nearby elementary school had to lock its doors and keep kids inside during Wednesday's arrest on Poplar Street.
