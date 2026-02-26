Kamloops News

Police say North Kamloops arrest was tied to earlier lockdown at Royal Inland Hospital

Mounties link two incidents

Photo: Contributed A Castanet Kamloops reader snapped this photo of an RCMP Emergency Response Team operation on Poplar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

Heavily armed Mounties descended on a North Kamloops home Wednesday in an operation police say was connected to a brief lockdown a day earlier at Royal Inland Hospital.

A Castanet reader reported seeing a convoy of RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicles roll up to a home on Poplar Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano told Castanet the arrest on Wednesday was a “planned operation” by Cranbrook Mounties, working alongside local officers, to apprehend a person wanted on warrants.

"The individual was safely taken into custody without incident,” he said.

Urano said a brief lockdown on Tuesday at RIH was related to the operation, and a nearby elementary school had to lock its doors and keep kids inside during Wednesday's arrest on Poplar Street.