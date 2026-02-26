Kamloops News
Electrical maintenance work temporarily taking over highway shoulders, DriveBC says
Slow going on Highway 5
Photo: DriveBC
DriveBC is advising drivers that electrical maintenance work will be taking place on the Yellowhead Highway at Mount Paul Way on Thursday.
Electrical maintenance work has resulted in a slow commute for drivers Thursday on the Yellowhead Highway near Mount Paul Way, where backups are being reported in both directions.
According to DriveBC, the highway shoulders have been closed and the traffic signal is out.
“Watch for traffic control and flaggers on scene,” reads a post from the agency.
DriveBC said crews will be working in the area until about 3 p.m.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Gravel pit permit quashedSummerland - 2:02 pm
- Feds fund cancer researchCanada - 1:57 pm
- Pushing for direct wine salesOkanagan - 1:55 pm
- Poilievre makes trade caseCanada - 1:51 pm
- Mayor started false claimVancouver - 1:49 pm
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net