Kamloops News  

Electrical maintenance work temporarily taking over highway shoulders, DriveBC says

Slow going on Highway 5

Kristen Holliday - Feb 26, 2026 / 12:38 pm | Story: 600898

Electrical maintenance work has resulted in a slow commute for drivers Thursday on the Yellowhead Highway near Mount Paul Way, where backups are being reported in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway shoulders have been closed and the traffic signal is out.

“Watch for traffic control and flaggers on scene,” reads a post from the agency.

DriveBC said crews will be working in the area until about 3 p.m.

