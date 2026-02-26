Kamloops News

Mounties appeal for tips in homicide after 63-year-old man found dead on Merritt property

Homicide probe widening

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

Police in Merritt are naming a man found slain last week, saying public information could help investigators unravel what happened.

According to Mounties, 63-year-old Clive Hack was found dead after Merritt RCMP were called on Friday, Feb. 20, to a residence in the 1900-block of Houston Street.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said Hack was found dead on the property.

“The incident has been determined to be criminal in nature,” he said.

Investigators hope that making Hack’s name public will help them advance the probe.

“Our investigators are working diligently to determine what happened, and we are asking anyone who may have information to reach out,” RCMP Sgt. Robert Kee said.

“Even information that seems minor could help move this investigation forward.”

Investigators are asking anyone in the area of Houston Street and Nicola Avenue between 10 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 10 a.m. on Feb. 20 to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.