New RCMP data shows fatal motor-vehicle collisions in Kamloops fell to a three-year low in 2025

The number of deadly crashes on Kamloops streets dropped to its lowest point in three years in 2025, according to new RCMP data.

Three people died in fatal motor vehicle collisions in Kamloops in 2025, down from five the previous year.

The data was included in a Kamloops RCMP year-end report, which said the city has seen a continued reduction in fatal crashes over the past three years.

The report identified impaired driving and distracted driving as the leading causes of injuries and deaths on B.C. roads. That is where Kamloops Mounties focused their enforcement efforts last year.

According to the report, Kamloops Mounties issued 619 distracted-driving tickets and conducted 197 impaired-driving investigations last year. Impaired files were up sharply from 122 in 2024.

The year-end policing report was presented to Kamloops city council last week.