Kamloops News

Nurse at Kamloops care home suspended for over-medicating residents, failing to alert prescribers

Nurse was over-medicating

Photo: Kristen Holliday Overlander Residential Care.

A Kamloops nurse has been handed a four-week suspension after the provincial regulator found she over-medicated residents without proper documentation or follow-up.

The college’s inquiry committee approved a consent agreement on Feb. 20, in which registered nurse Lyanna Beauchesne has voluntarily agreed to a four-week suspension of her nursing licence and random chart audits for three months.

Those terms are meant to address practice issues that occurred between August 2024 and January 2025, which relate to “over-medication of residents without proper documentation or escalating her observations to the prescriber.”

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will address the professional and practice concerns that arose and will protect the public,” the regulator said.

According to the college’s registry of B.C. nurses, Beauchesne has been authorized to practice since April 2025 and works at Overlander Residential Care long-term care facility.

The registry states Beauchesne does not have authority to independently prescribe medications. There is no indication whether any patients were harmed.

A January report by the Office of the Seniors Advocate B.C. states there were seven instances at Overlander of medication errors “with adverse event” in 2024-25. That’s 3.8 instances per 100 beds — well above the provincial average of 0.2.

The report also said more than 54 per cent of residents at the facility were taking nine or more medications at once, also above the provincial average of 47.4 per cent.