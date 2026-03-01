Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP launch security camera registry to help investigators access evidence more quickly

Police in Kamloops are creating a citywide registry of security cameras to help investigators get their hands on crucial evidence faster after crimes occur.

According to a Kamloops RCMP year-end report, the detachment launched a CCTV camera registration initiative last year as part of a broader effort to enhance community safety.

As part of the rollout, staff and volunteers visited businesses throughout the city, encouraging owners to register their cameras in a database accessible only to police.

The report, which was presented to Kamloops city council on Tuesday, does not indicate how many businesses have signed up.

The CCTV registry launched alongside a number of other community safety initiatives, including one for those working in the hospitality industry and an expansion of an existing registry program aimed at preventing bike thefts.