High-risk missing persons investigations climbed sharply in Kamloops last year, according to new RCMP data
Surge in high-risk cases
Kamloops Mounties saw a 70-per-cent spike in high-risk missing persons cases last year, many of which involved people living precariously on the street.
According to a Kamloops RCMP year-end report, the detachment dealt with 897 missing persons cases last year, 432 of which were deemed high risk — a label that can be applied due to age, lifestyle, vulnerability or suspicious circumstances.
The number of high-risk cases was up sharply from previous years. Police received 254 such reports in 2024, 216 in 2023 and 297 in 2022.
"As with previous years, many of the missing persons reports involved street-entrenched persons and such investigations are difficult to resolve for a variety of reasons,” the report reads.
According to the report, the Kamloops RCMP’s missing persons co-ordinator was kept busy with a series of complex and high-profile cases in 2025.
Police said two recent high-risk missing persons investigations remain active.
