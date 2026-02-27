Kamloops News
Kamloops RCMP seized 61 firearms, three kilograms of drugs in 2025, according to year-end report
Dozens of firearms seized
Photo: Glacier Media
FILE - An RCMP SUV
Kamloops Mounties say they took more than 60 guns off the street in 2025 as part of a busy year of drug and firearms enforcement.
According to a Kamloops RCMP year-end report, the detachment’s Crime Reduction Unit seized three kilograms of drugs and 61 firearms in 2025.
Police said the unit recovered 31 stolen vehicles last year, 19 of which were occupied, leading to an arrest.
The Crime Reduction Unit also conducted several drug and firearm investigations and contributed to two homicide probes.
The report was presented to Kamloops city council on Tuesday.
