Heavy snow, strong winds on Southern Interior mountain passes

Photo: Drive BC Heavy snow is forecast for mountain passes.

Heavy snow remains in the forecast for several Southern Interior mountain passes and, depending where they are, motorists are now being warned to factor strong winds into their travel plans.

The Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, as well as the Okanagan Connector, will see strong southwesterly winds peaking later Thursday morning, with gusts up to 80 km/h.

“Travel may be difficult due to high winds, especially for high profile vehicles,” Environment Canada said in a weather warning.

“Local blowing snow may be possible.”

On the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is possible.

“A frontal system passing through the province will bring a prolonged snowfall event in combination with strong southwesterly winds creating periods of significantly reduced visibilities to the Coquihalla Highway,” Environment Canada said.

“Snowfall will continue today through Friday before finally tapering off Friday evening.”

On Highway 1 near Rogers Pass, 10 centimetres of snow is expected today, with another 10 to 15 centimetres tonight as snowfall intensifies, and up to 10 centimetres more on Friday.

Snowfall is expected to ease Friday evening. Gusty winds may also bring periods of local blowing snow along the route.