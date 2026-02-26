Kamloops News

SD73 seeks prefabricated additions to ease space crunch with little capital funding expected

SD73 looks for faster fixes

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops-Thompson School District logo at its 9th Ave. school board office.

With schools in Kamloops' southwest sector buckling under severe space pressures and no funding expected to help build new brick-and-mortar facilities, the Kamloops-Thompson school district is pivoting to prioritize seeking prefabricated additions.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, secretary treasurer Harold Cull said SD73 will receive details of the recently announced provincial budget on March 13, and that will be when it learns what the impacts are at the school district level.

“We’ll get the per-pupil funding at that point in time, if there’s any changes, and expectations will be communicated in the middle of March,” Cull said.

Board of education chair Heather Grieve said trustees knew the budget “was going to be difficult” and are expecting capital funding for school districts to slow, meaning fewer capital builds in the short-term.

“I’m optimistic that we’re not going to see changes that will be significantly impactful for our learners and for our staffing levels within the district,” Grieve said.

She said space pressures are continuing to weigh on Kamloops’ southwest sector and other pockets across the district.

According to SD73’s long-range facilities plan, Sa-Hali secondary and Aberdeen, Dufferin, McGowan Park, Pacific Way, and Summit elementary schools have over 120 per cent capacity utilization rates in the southwest sector.

The plan also states more than 50 per cent of the district’s schools will need to be replaced in the next 20 years.

Asking for prefab funding

Grieve said SD73 is continuing to push for a new secondary school in Aberdeen to alleviate space pressures in the southwest, having secured support from the ministry to acquire a plot of land at the top of Pacific Way, but she said new school builds can take years to materialize.

She said the district is pivoting to look at faster solutions to space pressures it's feeling now and prefab additions for Pacific Way and Sa-Hali secondary will be at the top of SD73’s Capital Plan submission to the ministry this June.

“Our hope is we’ll see some progression that way,” Grieve said.

“The need for [a] brick and mortar solid school is absolutely needed in Aberdeen, but reality is that it’s not going to be built in time to address our space pressures right now.”

Pacific Way elementary was chosen to investigate feasibility of prefabricated additions last summer. The ministry provides a fixed $1.5 million per classroom space in a prefabricated build, if approved.

The long-range facilities plan states flat enrolment and possible decline is expected for the foreseeable future in SD73, which Grieve said makes it more difficult for the board to advocate for new school builds, as well.

“The needs are still the needs. We need another elementary school in Juniper Ridge, we’re still going to need a school in Sun Peaks,” she said.

“We still have significant replacement school lists. None of those are going to change, but I think that we may need to maybe look at where our priority points of advocacy are based on what we’re seeing.”

New builds march forward

A new elementary school in Batchelor Heights — another high pressure area, especially following a fire at Westmount elementary that has relocated students to neighbouring schools for months — has been taken off the district’s Capital Plan submission after receiving Crown grant approval to purchase the land a year ago.

SD73 has submitted a final business case to the ministry to fund the new school and Grieve said it’s still waiting for approval.

A rezoning application to the city to allow for a new school build in Batchelor Heights is in process, but SD73 said it’s not been advised by the city about a timeline yet.

Cull said construction on the new $65 million Sníne elementary in Pineview Valley remains on budget and on schedule for its September 2026 opening.

The long-range facilities plan states capacity utilization at McGowan Park and Dufferin elementary schools — which are at 151 per cent and 146 per cent capacity respectively — should significantly decrease once Sníne opens.