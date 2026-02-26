Kamloops News

Kamloops overdose deaths decreasing with improved response efforts, but drug toxicity remains high

Photo: Interior Health Drug testing is one way overdose deaths are being avoided, an ASK Wellness director says.

The number of toxic drug-related deaths in Kamloops saw a sharp decrease last year, but advocates and experts say that doesn’t mean the drug supply has become any less poisonous.

According to the BC Coroner’s Service, there were 58 unregulated drug deaths in Kamloops last year, down from 95 deaths recorded in 2024, 93 deaths in 2023 and 99 deaths in 2022.

In fact, last year saw the lowest number of deaths due to toxic drugs since 2019.

Jeremy Cain, director of outreach and clinical supports for ASK Wellness, said while it’s good to see the numbers trending downwards, toxic drugs continue to circulate.

“The drugs are as toxic as they’ve ever been,” Cain said.

He said people on the front lines still regularly respond to overdoses.

“The toxic drug crisis is predicated on the toxicity and unsafe nature of illicit drugs in B.C., and so we’ve been, and continue to be, subject to that. If there’s an uptick in toxicity, then it’s very tough to say where those numbers will go,” Cain said.

Glenn Hilke, a Kamloops social advocate who runs NOMADS, a pop-up day space initiative, said while last year saw less deaths, street drugs continue to be laced with "multiple different kinds of poisons" and people continue to overdose — which comes with serious health effects.

“We through the NOMADS project are seeing the increased level of intensity of mental health behaviours,” Hilke said. “That number of just how many people are overdosing — more people, I would hope, are being saved or resuscitated. But what condition are they left in afterwards?”

Improving response efforts

In the 10 years since the public health emergency over toxic drugs was declared, Cain said the response from non-profits, street-level advocates and outreach workers has become more nuanced and comprehensive.

Cain said there is more insight into the drug supply due to drug checking services, which help identify trends and send alerts to the community. However, he said it’s “extremely” difficult to keep up with the types of substances in the drugs that are circulating.

“If you have a disproportionate amount of overdose, then you have to assume that there's something in the supply that has changed or is different in some way. So then the focus becomes, we need to learn as much as possible about what's happening there,” he said.

“Then you take those samples, try to break it down to what you're seeing, and then just try to support frontline staff as best you can, who, unfortunately, have to bear witness to really awful stuff.”

In addition to testing, he said people are more frequently carrying naloxone, and access to opioid agonist treatments has become more streamlined.

"There's a lot of things that go into the response. I think that over time, we’ve adapted to and we've attempted to do our best,” Cain said.

“Frontline staff have always saved lives. These numbers are horrid — but without frontline responders, the amount of people that would have died over these past years would be unimaginable. But you know, they've done well to adapt and do the best they can.”

Decrim helped, advocate says

Lana Fine, a drug policy reform and human rights advocate with a background in outreach and social work, noted the decrease in drug deaths occurred under the province’s now-rescinded decriminalization pilot.

“[With] the removal of that fear of prosecution and criminal charges, then people are easily more able to feel safe in sharing that with others that they're using,” she said, adding it's upsetting decriminalization has now been reversed.

“When people can share with people, they are a multitude more likely to be able to survive an overdose — because someone can respond to them.”

Fine, artistic director for Same Sky Collective, said responding to overdose is a regular occurrence at the Tranquille-based storefront.

She noted the decrease in deaths can also be attributed to community members who have educated themselves on how to respond to an overdose, and are taking care of each other.

“It's about those willing to advocate on the streets, and those who are being leaders in our community — and community means everybody — that are sharing this information, that are reporting to drug checking, that are bringing samples in, and that they're engaging with harm reduction practices that are keeping people alive,” she said.

'Push against the tide'

Cain said through the toxic drug crisis, the loss of life has been “overwhelmingly tragic,” with many feeling a sense of helplessness — especially frontline workers who may respond to the same person overdosing on multiple occasions.

“I’m quite often taken aback just by the dedication individuals that I've seen working in this field for a length of time, that are just trying to push against the tide. And it's not easy to do. They are making a difference,” he said.

Cain said while it can be easy to become accustomed or numb to drug death numbers, he encouraged the community to try and push back against this feeling.

“It something that we need to continue to fight against,” he said,

He encouraged anyone using an illicit substance to go slow, have drugs tested, and to never use alone. He noted ASK’s drug checking service is open to everyone, and protects anonymity.