Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP's sex-crimes investigators strained by surge in online exploitation, trafficking cases

More local youths targeted

Photo: The Canadian Press Kamloops RCMP say online child-exploitation files and complex sex-crime investigations surged in 2025. (The Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)

The sex-crimes unit at the Kamloops RCMP detachment saw its workload surge last year, driven by a substantial jump in online child exploitation files and a series of complex, high-risk investigations.

Kamloops Mounties had a total of 100 child-exploitation files referred to them from the BC Integrated Child Exploitation unit in 2025, up from 62 the previous year, according to data presented this week to Kamloops city council.

“Overall, 2025 underscored the evolving nature of sexual offence investigations, the increasing sophistication of offenders and the critical importance of co-ordinated, trauma-informed policing,” the Kamloops RCMP’s year-end report said.

According to the report, the detachment’s sex-crime investigators spent much of the year grappling with a surge in technology-related offending. Several investigations involved encrypted platforms, large volumes of child sexual abuse material and cross-border digital activity.

Investigators said offenders are moving between jurisdictions, forcing police to rely more on digital tools and inter-agency intelligence sharing.

Mounties also flagged a rise in complex exploitation cases involving vulnerable youth, including multiple files in which victims required extensive safety planning.

Youths are targeted

The Kamloops RCMP detachment implemented a proactive, multi-layered human trafficking response strategy in 2025.

High-risk youth continued to be targeted by adult males, often while experiencing unstable housing, substance use, or coercive peer networks — especially toward the end of the year.

“Investigators conducted regular health checks, maintained police database entries to identify adults encountered with high-risk youth, and coordinated joint outreach efforts with Big Bear CYAC, child-protection workers, and the provincial human-trafficking unit,” the report stated.

“These partnerships were essential in stabilizing victims during brief windows of engagement and ensuring that disclosures were captured in a trauma-informed manner.”

Several trafficking investigations last year required co-ordination with inter-provincial partners for intelligence sharing and offender movement tracking.

Multiple files involved U.S. federal agencies, particularly where online exploitation, cross-border communications or digital-platform jurisdiction intersected with local investigations, the report stated.

The report said police advanced multiple historical sexual assault files, forwarding several to prosecutors for charge assessment, the report stated.

One major aggravated assault and trafficking file proceeded under direct indictment, while another historical matter received charge approval in early 2026.

Year-end notes

Notable items from the report:

• The detachment participated in Project Steel, a national RCMP effort targeting people committing sex crimes online, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of a local offender who breached conditions related to a sentence for a previous child pornography offence.

• The increased workload from provincial referrals was counteracted with the addition of a reserve constable with experience in the BC Integrated Child Exploitation unit, who helped triage files and provide support on search warrants.

• One referral from the BC ICE team resulted in surveillance operations that culminated in an arrest and the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Sahali.

• In the third quarter of 2025, police conducted three human-trafficking investigations, which involved both local victims and those trafficked from elsewhere. According to Mounties, victims were often dealing with overlapping vulnerabilities like homelessness, addiction, unstable guardianship and coercive peer groups.

• The Kamloops RCMP’s sex-crimes unit was busy in the final quarter of the year with a number of investigations requiring immediate action like subscriber information applications, search warrants, digital evidence seizures and detention orders.

• Investigations undertaken late in 2025 include an infant with injuries found by a doctor to have been the result of non-accidental trauma, historical investigations involving DNA and a child-luring probe in which sexual items were repeatedly delivered to a youth’s home.