Dunstone eyes redemption; Team B.C.’s Kamloops trio eager to compete on Brier stage

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Jared Kolomaya, Coburn Fadden and Mitchell Kopytko preparing for the Brier at the Kamloops Curling Club Monday night.

One of curling’s rowdiest stages is set for St. John’s, N.L., and Kamloops fans will have plenty to watch as the 2026 Montana’s Brier brings both Matt Dunstone and three local newcomers into the national spotlight.

The Tournament Capital’s Matt Dunstone will skip a Manitoba rink, and three Kamloops curlers are set to make their Brier debut representing B.C.

“We’re all really excited and ready to go,” Dunstone, who will be competing in his eighth Brier, told Castanet.

"We’ve had seven weeks off from competition because of the Olympics schedule, so we all can’t wait to get back out there. This is the tournament we get up for the most all year and we feel like we have some unfinished business after Kelowna last year.”

Dunstone lost in the final of last year’s Brier in Kelowna, falling 5-3 to Brad Jacobs, who won gold for Canada last week at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

A raucous crowd is expected at Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s, where curling legend Brad Gushue will be competing on home ice in his 24th Brier appearance.

“It’s going to be loud and hectic,” Dunstone said. "I remember watching the Brier in 2017 when it was last out there, seeing people go crazy in the stands and it sounded like a smaller version of a Stanley Cup Final game.”

Dunstone and his rink spent the week leading up to the Brier training in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., before battling a winter storm to complete the last leg of the trek to Newfoundland.

His rink enters the competition ranked fifth in the world — and they’re looking to get over the hump.

“We just continue to build from those experiences and increase your awareness, so when you get back into those late-tournament situations, you recognize the moments that you might have slipped up on previously and approach them differently,” he said.

"We’d love nothing more than to get the opportunity to be in those big moments once again.”

Kamloops rinks collide

After Dunstone gets his feet wet on Saturday, he will line up opposite some familiar faces on Sunday, when Manitoba takes on Cody Tanaka’s Team B.C. — featuring three Kamloops Curling Club products.

Tanaka, lead Coburn Fadden, second Mitchell Kopytko and third Jared Kolomaya won the B.C. men’s play downs in January. It will be the first Brier for Tanaka, Fadden and Kopytko, while Kolomaya represented B.C. in 2022.

“We’ve put in a lot of work to get here this year and we were all pretty excited to win our way here,” Kopytko told Castanet. "It should be a great week."

There is plenty of familiarity between the two rinks. Dunstone and Kolomaya are longtime friends, and he’s played with and against Fadden and Kopytko over the years.

“I was so excited to watch those guys win,” Dunstone said.

"You could tell how much it meant to them by their reaction. They work so hard and have such a strong passion for the game. For Kamloops to have a couple guys representing the city at this event is pretty cool."

The feeling is mutual for the Kamloops contingent of Team B.C., which was quick to point out how helpful Dunstone has been over the years.

“Matt is an awesome guy. I work at the rink, so I am lucky to be around him a lot and I get to bug him with millions of questions about curling,” Kopytko said.

"He always takes the time to answer each one honestly and give me tips. I have the most respect for the guy.”

Mentor now competitor

Dunstone said he’s enjoying being the mentor at this stage of his career. He remembers being on the other side of the friendly pestering not too long ago.

“I was pretty fortunate to have people in my life growing up that I could ask questions and be receptive,” he said.

"I promised myself early on that if I were to ever get to the point where people wanted to come ask me questions, that I would do everything in my power to give back and help the younger curlers."

Despite those kind words, both sides have made it clear that there will be no freebies on the ice in St. John's come Sunday.

“I hope they have an awesome week — but just not against us,” Dunstone said. "We’re not going to take it easy on them and we expect them to give us their best shot, too.”

Kolomaya said he’s looking forward to competing on one of curling’s biggest stages.

“It’s always fun to go up against the best in the game to see how you measure up — we have a style that we will want to play and we will see what happens,” he said.

"Regardless of how it goes, after the Brier, I’m still going to golf with Matt and have him over at my pool in the summer.”

Field poses major tests

Both the Dunstone and Tanaka rinks will face some tough tests in round-robin play at the Brier.

“Everyone is at the top of their game and you have to play your best eight games of the year to advance. Some years you can go 5-3 and still need some help to advance,” said Kolomaya.

Prior to the Kamloops crew’s cross-country journey, they had a send off party in Richmond, followed by Tanaka traveling to the Tournament Capital Centre for a week of practice and meetings.

“We have been preparing for different scenarios, about how to find your way out of difficult spots,” Kopytko said.

"But the teams and circumstances of the draws change so much at these things, you really have to be ready for anything.”

That’s where leaning on the experience of a teammate could come in handy.

"The first two days we have a lot of media photos, profiles and videos we need to do,” Kolomaya said.

"I think we are fortunate to have our bye at the beginning of the tournament, which will hopefully allow us to settle into the tournament a little more and get an extra practice in, but it’s going to be a noisy whirlwind."

For both rinks, being able to block out the noise will be key.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’ve curled on some big stages before but never in front of crowds like we will see this week,” Kopytko said.

"So far, I’ve done a good job being able to focus on curling and not get distracted, but this is a new experience for me, so I am excited to see how we all respond to it.”

Follow along on TV

Play begins on Friday night, but not for the Tanaka or Dunstone rinks.

Dunstone will open on Saturday against New Brunswick, while Team B.C.’s first game is not until Sunday morning, when they take on Yukon.

The Tanaka vs. Dunstone matchup is set for Sunday evening in St. John’s, 4 p.m. Kamloops time.

TSN will broadcast each draw through to the final on Sunday, March 8. Click here for a tournament schedule.