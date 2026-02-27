Find seeds, celebrate local food sovereignty at Kamloops Seedy Saturday
Prepare for growing season
The Kamloops Farmers’ Market Society is kicking off the growing season with a free event celebrating gardening and local food sovereignty.
Kamloops Seedy Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, in the Mount Paul Community Food Centre.
In a news release, the Farmers’ Market said the first Seedy Saturday in Canada happened in February 1990. The movement started in response to increased seed-saving restrictions and the concentration of seed production to a handful of corporations.
“Kamloops Seedy Saturday 2026 aims to empower people and provide a fun and enjoyable event celebrating local food, seeds, food security and food sovereignty,” the statement reads.
“We have awesome community groups attending who focus on food access and food production, along with some of our regular market vendors.”
Entry for the event is free, but donations are welcomed and will go towards funding food security programs at Mount Paul Community Food Centre.
Seeds will be available for purchase from local growers, while some community groups are offering seeds by donation or for free.
“Growing strawberries in pots on a balcony or herbs in a windowsill can enhance a recipe, increase sense of self-worth and provide hands-on experience with plants and soil systems,” the statement reads.
In addition to the growing-focused offerings, attendees can take part in arts-related activities hosted by the Stinesten Gallery and the Kamloops Art Gallery.
