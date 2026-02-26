Kamloops News

TRU Actors Workshop Theatre's latest production focuses on aftermath of 1998 U.S. hate crime

Hate crime at centre stage

Photo: TRU Actors Workshop Theatre The TRU production is directed by associate professor Robin Nichol and features a cast of nine theatre students.

Theatre students at Thompson Rivers University are inviting members of the Kamloops and surrounding community to its production of a play based on the aftermath of a watershed U.S. hate crime.

The Laramie Project was created by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theatre Project following the 1998 death of Matthew Shepard.

The 21-year-old gay University of Wyoming student was kidnapped from a bar, beaten and left tied to a fence outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died several days later.

The play is based on over 200 interviews conducted by members of the New York-based Tectonic Theatre Project in the aftermath.

Shepard’s parents founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation following his death, which helped pass the first federal hate crimes legislation in the U.S. in 2009 — the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.

The TRU production is directed by associate professor Robin Nichol and features a cast of nine theatre students.

The TRU Actors Workshop Theatre said the play is still “painfully relevant” and gender and sexual diversity manager Noah Fischer, who oversees 2SLGBTQIA+ programming for student services said support and resources will be provided at each show.

“This crime was such a clear and brazen example of hatred and violence towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. It was a true watershed moment in queer history,” Fischer said in a press release.

“Given the current political climate, the intensifying of homophobia and transphobia, and the recent murder of a gay man in Kamloops, this story must be revisited and remembered.'

The Laramie Project runs at the TRU Actors Workshop Theatre in Old Main from Feb. 26 to 28 and March 5 to 7.

The play is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up.

Tickets are $20 and available online, by contacting the Box Office at 250-377-6100, or visiting in person from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. between Monday to Friday until March 6.