Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP say man stabbed after trying to intervene in disturbance between neighbours

Good Samaritan stabbed

A Good Samaritan was stabbed Tuesday in North Kamloops after stepping in to break up a disturbance between his neighbours, police say.

Mounties said the incident took place at a home in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Tuesday evening. Officers were called shortly before 5 p.m.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said a physical altercation drew the attention of others nearby.

“A neighbour, who is known to both individuals, heard the disturbance and attempted to intervene, at which point he was stabbed,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

“The suspect retreated to a trailer on the property and barricaded himself inside. Following a short negotiation, the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody.”

Shoihet said the 55-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Markus Scott Mullaney, 27, is behind bars facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer.

He appeared briefly in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday afternoon, where his next appearance was set for March 4.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.