Kamloops MLA Milobar secures first major caucus backing in crowded B.C. Conservative Party leadership race

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar reacts to the budget during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar received a vote of confidence Wednesday from within caucus in his bid to become the next leader of the B.C. Conservative Party.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer, Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Kiel Giddens, Courtenay-Comox MLA Brennan Day and Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Scott McInnis announced their endorsement of Milobar during a press conference outside the Legislature in Victoria.

The announcement marks the first major showing of support in the party's 11-candidate leadership race, which kicked into gear last Sunday.

Stamer said he thinks Milobar “is the right unifying force for the party.” The Opposition forests critic also lauded Milobar’s support for B.C.’s resource sector.

“He understands fiscal responsibility and the importance of responsible government that moves British Columbia forward,” Stamer said in a news release.

Stamer weighed his options before backing Milobar. He told Castanet he met with the candidates in the about what they would do as leader.

No Luck yet

Fraser-Nicola MLA Tony Luck told Castanet he’s still mulling his decision on who to back in the leadership race.

He told Castanet on Wednesday morning he was still waiting on the final vetting of candidates before announcing who he will endorse.

Luck said earlier this month he was excited about the field of candidates and wanted to consider everyone.

He said Milobar was on his list of candidates to consider and has spoken to him about his leadership bid.

Luck said he’s had concern over candidates with BC Liberal/BC United backgrounds, feeling the party “cannot go back to the mushy middle anymore."

He said those feelings don’t give him pause over considering Milobar, saying he feels both Milobar and himself were ideologically more on the right of that party. Both were previously members of the BC Liberals.

Milobar is joined in the race by fellow MLAs Harman Bhangu, Sheldon Clare, Bruce Banman and Steve Kooner as well as entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer, former grocery executive Darrell Jones, former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister Iain Black, former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, commentator Caroline Elliott and contractor Warren Hamm.