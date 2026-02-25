Nine-week-old puppy rescued on Coquihalla Highway early Tuesday, now safe in foster care
Puppy found on Coquihalla
A nine-week-old puppy found alone along the Coquihalla Highway early Tuesday morning is now safe, thanks to the quick actions of passing motorists and local veterinarians.
The Okanagan Humane Society shared details of the incident in a Facebook post, noting the rescue happened Tuesday at about 3:30 a.m.
The puppy, now named Mocha, was discovered along the highway by travellers heading home to Kamloops from Vancouver. They ensured the animal was brought to safety.
“Though we are still unsure of the circumstances and the how and the why, we thank vet partner Sahali Vet in Kamloops for checking Mocha out urgently,” the post said.
Mocha was examined promptly by a Kamloops veterinary clinic and is now being cared for by the rescuers, who have since become the puppy’s foster family.
The Okanagan Humane Society is a nonprofit formed in 1996 by volunteers looking to solve pet overpopulation.
More Kamloops News
- Canada, Korea to sign pactCanada - 11:57 am
- Sex crime charges for officerToronto - 11:56 am
- Puppy found on CoquihallaKamloops - 11:55 am
- Anti-ICE motion out of orderVancouver - 11:54 am
- Hockey players die in crashAlberta - 11:52 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$834,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bram Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate