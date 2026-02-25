Kamloops News

Nine-week-old puppy rescued on Coquihalla Highway early Tuesday, now safe in foster care

Photo: Contributed Mocha, a nine-week-old puppy found along the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday

A nine-week-old puppy found alone along the Coquihalla Highway early Tuesday morning is now safe, thanks to the quick actions of passing motorists and local veterinarians.

The Okanagan Humane Society shared details of the incident in a Facebook post, noting the rescue happened Tuesday at about 3:30 a.m.

The puppy, now named Mocha, was discovered along the highway by travellers heading home to Kamloops from Vancouver. They ensured the animal was brought to safety.

“Though we are still unsure of the circumstances and the how and the why, we thank vet partner Sahali Vet in Kamloops for checking Mocha out urgently,” the post said.

Mocha was examined promptly by a Kamloops veterinary clinic and is now being cared for by the rescuers, who have since become the puppy’s foster family.

The Okanagan Humane Society is a nonprofit formed in 1996 by volunteers looking to solve pet overpopulation.