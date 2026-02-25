Kamloops News

Coeur CEO touts long-term potential at Kamloops mine with US$7B deal under federal review

New Afton key to $7B deal

Photo: New Gold The New Afton mine is located on Highway 1 just west of Kamloops.

Coeur Mining says the New Afton mine will be a cornerstone of its North American portfolio once the company completes its ambitious takeover of New Gold — a deal it argues will improve cash flow and position the Kamloops mine for future growth.

The US$7-billion transaction has already cleared all necessary hurdles with shareholders and courts, but is awaiting approval from Ottawa under the Investment Canada Act, which allows the federal government to review foreign investments to ensure major takeovers benefit Canada’s economy and do not pose a national security risk.

Coeur CEO Mitchell Krebs spoke Tuesday at the BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Florida, where he repeatedly highlighted New Afton’s role in the deal, describing the operation as a “high-quality, low-cost” mine with loads of potential.

He said New Afton is central to Coeur’s long-term plans in Canada.

“New Afton has a great future, and we’re excited to build on that,” Krebs said, teasing an initial resource estimate for New Afton’s K-Zone, viewed as the next stage of development at the mine, which he said will come when the transaction closes.

Krebs said he expects the deal to close “in the next few weeks.”

Costs, cash flow gains

Krebs said the New Gold transaction will lower Coeur’s costs by about 20 per cent while strengthening liquidity.

In addition to New Afton, the deal would add New Gold’s Rainy River mine in Ontario to Coeur’s roster of operations, expanding its footprint to seven across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“This transaction is about making us better, not just bigger,” Krebs said. “It will be a real free cash flow machine.”

Krebs acknowledged inflationary pressures in the mining sector, but said labour is the only major operating cost currently on the rise.

He said he expects Coeur’s expanded portfolio to make it easier for the company to weather commodity swings and support capital plans.

Legal challenges persist

Coeur and New Gold agreed to terms of the deal on Nov. 2.

The transaction is the subject of two lawsuits in New York filed by Coeur shareholders who allege investors were provided “materially incomplete and misleading” statements about New Gold’s financial projections, making it impossible for them to fairly weigh the deal.

The takeover comes as New Gold faces a series of legal challenges unrelated to the Coeur transaction.

Charges were recently laid against the company and a former New Afton manager in connection with an underground incident that killed a miner in 2021, and a former engineer has filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit alleging serious safety concerns.

New Gold and John Ritter, New Afton’s general manager at the time, are each facing three charges of contravening the Mines Act by failing to have proper engineering plans in place, not adequately checking safety risks and conducting unsafe work underground.

Court documents show the offences are alleged to have taken place between March of 2020 and Feb. 2, 2021 — the day miner Ray Rosenberg was killed when the confined underground space in which he was working suddenly filled with mud. The parties will make their first appearances in Kamloops provincial court on March 16.

New Gold is also being sued by a former senior engineer for wrongful dismissal. In a suit filed late last month, she claims she was fired last year after blowing the whistle about underground work at New Afton taking place without the required engineering sign-off.

The company slashed 13 per cent of its New Afton workforce last week, laying off 85 workers. The company said the cuts have nothing to do with the sale to Coeur.

A New Gold spokesperson said New Afton will employ an estimated 580 workers once the layoffs are complete.