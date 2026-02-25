Kamloops News

'It is systemic and it is significant': No silver bullet to solve complex homelessness crisis, Kamloops council hears

No single cause or solution

Photo: Glacier Media A man sits on the sidewalk beside a shopping cart.

More than 100 people in Kamloops don’t have a safe place to stay indoors each night, and hundreds more are sleeping in shelters — what a city manager says is an “alarming” number resulting from complex challenges with no easy solution.

That’s what council heard Tuesday as Natasha Hartson, City of Kamloops social, housing and community development manager, provided a report on the 2025 point-in-time count and homelessness response efforts.

The point-in-time count happened in October 2025. The count identified at least 419 people experienced homelessness in Kamloops over a 24-hour period, including 274 individuals in shelters and 136 more who were staying in unsheltered locations.

“The 2025 point-in-time count is quite an alarming number and we have significant ongoing pressures in the homelessness response system,” Hartson said.

She said partnerships, coordination efforts and points of advocacy were helping “strengthen our capacity to respond." However, Hartson said it will take sustained commitments and investments from all levels of government, balancing urgent intervention and long-term strategies to tackle the root causes of homelessness in order to turn the tide.

She said progress on these issues also requires collaboration between service providers, community organizations, businesses and the public.

"There is no single cause and no single solution,” Hartson said.

“Oftentimes, there's an expectation or perception that only if we did that one thing, that one project, that one policy change or decision, that will solve this escalating crisis we are facing. That is not the reality.”

She said this mindset only serves to create division and frustration.

“It pits us against each other,” she said.

Hartson said homelessness is the result of a complex tangle of factors including housing affordability, the toxic drug crisis, access to health supports, and systemic inequalities.

“The reality is, this is not the non-profit’s fault or their problem to solve. This is not one political party's bad decision or one individual's choice alone. It is systemic — and it is significant,” she said.

Balancing short, long-term strategies

Hartson said evidence-backed immediate responses include increasing shelter capacity, providing safe daytime spaces, enhancing coordinated case management and outreach, improving access to health and social services — including treatment and recovery — and expanding access to long-term supportive and affordable housing.

Kamloops currently has 267 year-round shelter beds which are regularly at full capacity, leading to more than 100 unsheltered people nightly. Hartson said work continues to try and expand shelter spaces in the city.

Hartson said shelters can have “real impacts” on neighbouring residents and businesses, noting there are valid concerns being raised. However, she said the absence of shelter can result in greater challenges, including added pressure on public spaces, emergency services, enforcement resources, and worsening health and safety outcomes for people living rough.

She said Kamloops has more than 380 supportive housing units, with another 200 in development, along with hundreds of new affordable rental units planned which can help prevent homelessness.

Hartson said the city is continuing to advocate for the province to create a dedicated funding stream to support daytime drop-in spaces for vulnerable people.

In the meantime, a number of groups have formed — some of them in recent months — bringing together government and service agencies to improve decision-making and co-ordination when it comes to homelessness response.

She said the city continues to supporting other initiatives, including the Clean Team and the Community Service Officer Outreach Response teams.

“There's never been a time where there's been this level of co-ordination and partnership and folks coming together across all sectors to do this work, so that that is a positive,” said Carmin Mazzotta, City of Kamloops community and culture director.

‘Systems are broken’

Hartson said she believes there should be more focus on “systems that are feeding people into shelters,” with the non-profit run spaces becoming a catch-all for vulnerable people with complex problems.

"We are putting people from hospital into shelters. We are putting people who are too complex for complex care into shelter. We are taking people from corrections facilities and putting them into shelter. And we are expecting, again, folks who don't have the training or expectation to manage all of that complexity and to manage it,” Hartson said.

She noted these non-profits are often operating under limited funding and staffing.

“Shelters are not housing, they are emergency response. And they are becoming the only thing we have to offer people when they're coming out of systems. And so we continue, unfortunately, in my opinion, to blame the shelters for the problem. The problem is the systems are broken, and they're not supporting people,” Hartson said.

Frustration over provincial policies, budget

A number of council members voiced frustration at the provincial government’s lack of attention to gaps in housing, health care, addictions and recovery, and economic conditions that have created financial insecurity.

Several councillors said they were concerned about the impacts of this year’s provincial budget cuts for vulnerable people, including seniors.

Kamloops council heard there hasn’t yet been a response from the provincial government for its long-standing request for a sobering centre or sustained funding for day spaces.