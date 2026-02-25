Kamloops News

Surprise tractor paint job has Kamloops Airport ground handlers raising awareness, funds for BC Cancer

Cancer awareness on tarmac

A hot pink tractor is turning heads on the tarmac at Kamloops Airport, and the company that owns it is hoping to turn that attention into cash for the BC Cancer Foundation.

The tractor was purchased at auction in Las Vegas sight unseen by Executive Aviation, a ground handling company that operates at a number of Canadian airports. To the surprise of the company’s employees, it arrived at Fulton Field with a pink paint job.

A company apprentice decided it had to stay.

“I’m a woman in trades. Pink is pink, pink is awesome,” heavy duty apprentice Paisley Cadarette told Castanet Kamloops.

“I really think in a place where, especially here, everything's white, everything's the same colour, everything's uniform — it's good to have something that pops out.”

Blair Smith, Cadarette’s boss and Executive Aviation’s western regional technician, said that led to an idea to use the tractor for breast cancer awareness.

“My stepsister is currently battling breast cancer, I had an aunt pass away from breast cancer many years ago when I was a child, and my other aunt, her sister, is just recovering from it,” he said.

“The timing couldn’t be more right to kind of raise some money for this cause.”

Cadarette said her great grandmother had breast cancer as well.

Now that they’ve acquired a license from BCLC, they’ll be launching their fundraiser starting next month. All proceeds will go to the BC Cancer Foundation.

There are 2,000 tickets up for purchase for $2 a piece. Tickets can be purchased between March 1 and April 30 by anyone in B.C.

“I travel a lot for work, so I'm going to travel around to the different airports I operate out of and try and sell there too, so we're going to try and make this province thing,” Smith said.

Then, 10 names will be drawn on May 1 for a chance to win a number of prizes that have been donated for the cause, including items from Snap-On Tools and Matco Tools, a weeklong parking pass from Kamloops Airport and a $250 Expedia gift card from Executive Aviation.

Smith said they plan on keeping the tractor pink after the draw, and it’s already proving popular among some travellers.

“I see lots of people, not just girls, walking by and pointing at it,” Cadarette said.

“Just being out here and watching little girls walk by with their mom to board on the planes, and there’s little girls that are like, ‘Mom, it’s pink,’ that’s awesome in itself.”

Smith said tickets can be purchased at the WestJet counter in the Kamloops Airport terminal or directly from Executive Aviation next door.

He said interested parties should contact him by email at [email protected] before arriving at Executive Aviation’s shop at 3045 Airport Rd.

Smith said workers have batted around several nicknames for the pink tractor, and have tentatively settled on Pheobe.