Kamloops RCMP presence slows traffic on busy Brocklehurst street

Police swarm Brock street

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops RCMP were on scene in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Neighbours say police had guns drawn when they swarmed a home in Brocklehurst on Tuesday afternoon.

Five police cars were slowing traffic in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue when Castanet arrived at the scene a little after 5 p.m.

According to those living nearby, Mounties showed up at about 4 p.m. and appeared to have their guns drawn when approaching a house.

Police could be seen searching a backpack and a truck in the backyard of 1898 Parkcrest Ave.

Castanet has asked police for information about the incident.