Kamloops News
Kamloops RCMP presence slows traffic on busy Brocklehurst street
Police swarm Brock street
Photo: Michael Potestio
Kamloops RCMP were on scene in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.
Neighbours say police had guns drawn when they swarmed a home in Brocklehurst on Tuesday afternoon.
Five police cars were slowing traffic in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue when Castanet arrived at the scene a little after 5 p.m.
According to those living nearby, Mounties showed up at about 4 p.m. and appeared to have their guns drawn when approaching a house.
Police could be seen searching a backpack and a truck in the backyard of 1898 Parkcrest Ave.
Castanet has asked police for information about the incident.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Apple Bowl parking closureKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Funds to support local trailsSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Heritage garden open houseSummerland - 7:00 pm
- Slo-pitch sign ups beginOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Trump's State of the UnionUnited States - 6:46 pm
Real Estate
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Pickle (and Ash) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net