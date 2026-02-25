Kamloops News

Rash of resignations, hires at TRND as finance shakeup continues and CFO return remains unclear

Photo: Michael Potestio The TNRD boardroom.

Despite a recent run of resignations, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says its finance department is only short two positions as budget season ramps up, thanks to internal promotions and a key new hire.

CFO Carla Fox went on leave effective Jan. 23 and CAO Scott Hildebrand was appointed acting CFO until she returns. Hildebrand would not say why she went on leave, but noted she was expected to return in March.

TNRD spokesperson Amanda Bennett Arrieta told Castanet Kamloops more recently that Fox is now likely to remain on leave through the end of March — and possibly beyond.

“And then from there we don’t know yet,” Bennett Arrieta said.

The TNRD, meanwhile, has just hired a new finance manager, filling a position vacant since Dec. 31 when the previous finance manager resigned.

The TNRD has hired Janene Felker as its new finance manager as of Tuesday. Felker most recently worked at Thompson Rivers University as associate director of finance.

Bennett Arrieta said the previous finance manager resigned after getting a new position in town. Online posts indicate that job was posted for external hires back on Jan. 22.

CAO Hildebrand did not mention being down a finance manager when contacted about Fox and the department’s staffing earlier this month.

The TNRD has also filled a role left vacant when a senior accountant technician left for a new job at about the same time Fox went on leave this past January. A frontline accounting technician in the department was hired to fill this position.

Bennett Arrieta said that vacated position was also filled internally by a part-time account technician, whose position, in turn, is not required to be filled.

She said since then, the TNRD received a retirement notice from a long-time frontline accounting technician and has now posted that position for filling to external candidates.

The TNRD’s finance department consists of a CFO, finance manager, a supervisor position that was recently adjusted into another finance manager position, two senior accounting technicians and three frontline accounting technicians as well as part-time workers.