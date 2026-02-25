Kamloops News

BCWS says conditions will determine timing of Peterson Creek burn, part of a 17-hectare project postponed last year

Burn planned for city park

Photo: Castanet A controlled burn on Rose Hill.

The City of Kamloops, BC Wildfire Service and Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc are planning a prescribed burn that could start as early as next week in Peterson Creek Park.

In a news release, BCWS said the goal for this spring is to conduct the burn over a six hectare area, part of an overall 17-hectare project.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as March 2,” the BCWS statement reads.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.”

BCWS said smoke may be visible around the community and to people driving on highways through the city.

In a notice to residents, the City of Kamloops said when the burn happens, residents can expect a high number of personnel in the park and the presence of emergency response vehicles, as well as temporary trail closures. There may be visible smoke and air quality impacts.

The city notice said prescribed burning takes intensive planning.

“On event day, several BC Wildfire Service, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc and Kamloops Fire Rescue personnel will be on site with equipment and fire trucks to support water delivery,” the notice reads.

The goals of the prescribed burn include helping to restore forest and ecosystem health, removing and reducing the build-up of overgrown sagebrush and capping the growth of invasive species, and removing fuels to reduce wildfire risk.

BCWS said the project will also provide a cross-training opportunity for firefighters.

Last year, the City of Kamloops and BCWS had planned three prescribed burns in the Kamloops area, including the Peterson Creek Nature Park burn.

The 17-hectare Peterson Creek project was put off due to unfavourable burn conditions and after consultation with Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, who wanted some time to assess the burn area.

An eight-hectare burn in Rose Hill took place in March 2025, with BCWS and City of Kamloops firefighters working together to burn away brush.

The third burn project, planned for a publicly-owned portion of the Lac Du Bois grasslands, is still in the planning stages.